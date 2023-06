Prairie Mountain Media CEO Al Manzi to retire

BOULDER — Al Manzi, president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media, will retire after 42 years in the media industry, effective July 4.

Manzi has led Prairie Mountain Media for 17 years and serves as publisher of the Daily Camera, the Longmont Times-Call, the Loveland Reporter-Herald and the Greeley Tribune.

Jill Stravolemos, current vice president of marketing and advertising at Prairie Mountain Media, will take over as general manager and publisher.