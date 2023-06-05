Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 23% in May

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings climbed 23% in May compared with the prior year, continuing a trend of increases dating back to December.

May filings increased in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with Broomfield’s numbers declining.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 548 bankruptcy filings in May, compared with 446 in May 2022. Colorado recorded 520 bankruptcy filings in April.

Year-to-date filings increased 22% statewide, to 2,390 from 1,960 through May 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 22.4% year-to-date, while business filings decreased 2.5%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: