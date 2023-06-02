Plans unveiled for midtown Fort Collins upgrade

FORT COLLINS – The Midtown Business Improvement District and city of Fort Collins unveiled several ideas on Wednesday night as part of a proposal to make that area as distinctive as the city’s Old Town.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the plan, which could cost $40 million to $50 million, would beautify the corridor along College Avenue from Drake Road to Boardwalk Drive and help make it more bicyclist- and pedestrian-friendly in the next few years.