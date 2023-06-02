Northrop Grumman’s Boulder facility to handle $100M Navy contract

BOULDER — Northrop Grumman Corp.’s (NYSE: NOC) Boulder operation will be responsible for the lion’s share of work related to a $99.6 million contract from the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the U.S. Space Force.

“The U.S. Space Force is working to transform the existing missile-warning system with the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system. A cornerstone of the FORGE architecture includes developing relay ground stations capable of supporting existing and new satellite constellations with the ability to handle changes in bandwidth and availability,” Northrop said in a news release.

The system “will be deployed to Guam and is on schedule to be installed by late 2025,” the company said.

Northrup’s Boulder facility is on Longbow Drive.

“Our advanced technologies will deliver what is needed to support missile-warning and missile-tracking satellites that protect our nation and its allies,” Northrup vice president Aaron Dann said in the release.