Hyatt named president of Pathways
FORT COLLINS – Evan Hyatt has been named president of Pathways, a 45-year-old nonprofit agency that provides hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services.
Hyatt previously served as CEO/president of Pathways from 2008 through 2016, and is rejoining the organization following a role as vice president for marketing and development at Care Synergy, Pathways’ supporting organization.
Hyatt began his career with Pathways as its marketing manager in 2001 when the organization was known as Hospice of Larimer County. At the end of 2016, he left Pathways to become the executive director of operations for Kaiser Permanente in Northern Colorado. Then, following a brief stint with Banner Hospice, Hyatt joined Care Synergy in 2019. Altogether, he has more than 18 years of experience in hospice and palliative care at Pathways and Care Synergy.
“Pathways is excited to add Hyatt as the president of the organization,” said Tim Bowen, president and CEO of Care Synergy, in a prepared statement. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in care for individuals with advanced illnesses that will benefit the patients and loved ones Pathways serves.”
In the role of president, Hyatt will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Pathways as well as collaborating with its board of directors to guide the mission, strategic objectives and growth of the organization.
“Being at Pathways after more than six years, I am both excited and humbled to return in the role of president,” said Hyatt. “I am looking forward to working alongside the excellent teams of caregivers and support staff here at Pathways to fulfill our mission to the community. I am honored to be asked to return.”
