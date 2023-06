Fort Collins part of new Opendoor-Zillow pact

Opendoor announced Thursday that it would partner with former rival Zillow to exchange real-estate customer leads in Fort Collins, as well as in Denver and Colorado Springs.

According to The Denver Post, the two firms launched a cooperative agreement in Atlanta as well as Raleigh, North Carolina, in February and this week expanded it to the three Colorado metropolitan areas as well as several cities in Texas and the Carolinas.