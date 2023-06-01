Record season for region’s ski areas

Record snowfall and the rebound from COVID-19 restrictions propelled the Rocky Mountain region’s 93 ski areas to a record high of 27.9 million visits in the 2022-23 season, according to figures released by the National Ski Areas Association and reported in the Colorado Sun.

Broomfield-based Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) said visitation to its 37 North American ski areas climbed 6.1% in 2022-23 compared with the previous season, while spending at its ski schools, on-mountain restaurants and retail shops was up 22% to 35% for the season.