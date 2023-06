New Longmont thrift store a step back in time

LONGMONT – Omnia Vintage Thrift & Collectables, a newly opened store at Eleventh Avenue and Kimbark Street in Longmont, has positioned itself as a time capsule full of memorabilia from yesteryear.

According to the Longmont Leader, the off-the-beaten path shop includes such items as antiques, vintage toys, vinyl records, comic books and more.