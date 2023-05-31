Superior rethinks short-term rental policy

SUPERIOR – The Superior Board of Trustees is rethinking whether to pass a moratorium on short-term rentals after hearing public concerns, and instead will study alternative solutions.

The board on May 8 considered passing the moratorium that would also prohibit any new short-term rentals from being created in the Boulder County town. However, according to the Boulder Daily Camera, the trustees heard opposition from their constituents on May 22 and voted 5-2 to discuss the issue further at a work session next Monday and during their June 12 regular meeting.