 May 31, 2023

Private equity investor rejoins Noodles board

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has named Thomas Lynch, founder of private equity investor Mill Road Capital, to its board of directors.

Mill Road is one of the largest shareholders in Noodles, and Lynch previously served on the board between 2017 and 2019, the fast-casual restaurant chain said in a news release. 

“As a major stockholder, I have been following the Noodles & Company story closely, and I continue to believe in the brand and its growth prospects,” Lynch said in the release. “I look forward to once again working closely with my fellow directors and management to help the Company further define and execute its strategy.”

