Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art exhibit spotlights local farmers

BOULDER and LONGMONT — The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, or BMoCA, is partnering with a Longmont Museum to host agriCULTURE: Art Inspired by the Land, a new exhibit that features Boulder County farms and farmers as subjects.

The “multi-venue exhibition includes works on view at the two museums and three local farms: the Agricultural Heritage Center in Longmont, Milk and Honey Farm at the Boulder Jewish Community Center and Ollin Farms in Longmont,” according to a BMoCA news release. “… BMoCA and the Longmont Museum commissioned artists to partner with farmers to create new works that shed light on the diverse practices of farmers along Colorado’s Front Range. Working together, the artists and farmers have developed projects that present innovative ways to address topical issues, from land rights to food access, cultural heritage, climate change and many others.”

Opening reception events will be held at BMoCA on June 8 and the Longmont Museum on June 9.