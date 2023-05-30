Longmont business climate survey deadline Friday
LONGMONT – Friday is the last day to respond to a survey that is part of a business climate study being conducted by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is attempting to track trends and issues affecting businesses in the city, as well as emerging issues that may be addressed by the Longmont Chamber and its economic partners. It also intends to create new educational opportunities for local businesses that want help in confronting those issues.
Launched in early February, the study is the first step in a series of ongoing surveys, focus groups, and reports that gauge the economic outlook and health of the community based on the experiences of local businesses.
The chamber will aggregate the responses into collective metrics. Those who take the survey are given the option to add identifying information which will be kept completely confidential unless it has explicit permission from the survey taker to follow up.
