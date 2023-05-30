Hawaiian shave-ice stand to open in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE – The operator of a four-year-old Hawaiian-style shave-ice stand at 640 Main St. in Louisville will open her second location in early June at 400 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

Even though owner Neige LaRue’s first name is the French word for snow, the cold confections she offers at Punch Buggy Shave Ice are different from snow cones. She told the Boulder Daily Camera that snow cones have crushed, coarse ice as the base, while shave ice is thinly sliced ice with a softer, fluffier texture.

Punch Buggy also has a food truck that will be at the Superior South Pool, 3300 Huron Peak Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays,and at the Superior Community Center, 1500 Coalton Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.