Biodesix exec tapped for Colorado BioScience Association board
BOULDER — Robin Harper Cowie, Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) chief financial officer, has been appointed to the Colorado BioScience Association board of directors.
Her “expertise will play a crucial role in driving the growth and development of Colorado’s thriving life sciences community,” the company said in a news release. “In joining the CBSA board, Harper Cowie will collaborate with fellow industry leaders to bolster the supportive ecosystem for life sciences companies throughout the state.”
Biodesix is a life-sciences company that specializes in developing tools to detect lung disease.
“Biodesix has established a culture of innovation and collaboration, and my appointment to the board presents an opportunity to work alongside other industry leaders in shaping the future of bioscience in our state,” Harper Cowie said in a prepared statement. “I am committed to helping ensure that Colorado remains a vibrant and innovative hub for life sciences companies to thrive and create meaningful impact in people’s lives.”
