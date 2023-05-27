Team Left Hand, Ozo’s join for coffee blend to benefit Bike MS

LONGMONT — Team Left Hand, a group of more than 600 cyclists and volunteers supported by Left Hand Brewing Co., is teaming up with Ozo Coffee, a Boulder-based roastery, on a special coffee blend named Sprocket to support their Bike MS fundraising efforts.

Sprocket includes flavors like pecan, vanilla and dark chocolate. From May through October, $3 from every bag sold at five Ozo’s locations in Boulder and Longmont or online will be donated to support Team Left Hand and Bike MS.

Since 2008, Team Left Hand has raised more than $6.8 million for the National MS Society, aimed at combating multiple sclerosis and supporting the Society in funding research, advocating for change, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with MS and their loved ones.

“On behalf of Team Left Hand, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Ozo Coffee for their generous donation to this important cause,” Chris Lennert, Team Left Hand National Team Captain, said in a written statement. “We couldn’t be prouder in collaborating with them to craft a premium coffee that serves as a powerful vehicle for raising awareness in the fight against MS.”For more information on how to volunteer, sponsor, or donate to Team Left Hand, visit www.teamlefthand.com.