Premier Members Credit Union awards scholarships, grants

BROOMFIELD — Premier Members Credit Union held its inaugural Celebration of Giving event at the Butterfly Pavilion, May 15, celebrating scholarship and grant recipients.

The credit union has expanded its scholarship program for high school seniors from two to five $5,000 scholarships, receiving 123 applications for the scholarships.

A scholarship committee of eight employees read, reviewed and scored the applications.

Scholarships were awarded to the following seniors:

Taylor Eskew, Windsor High School, who will attend Chapman University.

Santiago Saenz, Monarch High School, who will attend Boston College.

Josue Hernandez Gerrero, Boulder High School, who will attend Northeastern University.

Arenn Banks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, who will attend Howard University.

Ciara Reyes, Centennial High School, who will attend the University of Colorado Boulder.

Premier also awarded five grants to nonprofits with an operating budget of less than $2 million. Of the five inaugural grantee organizations, the combined operating budget totaled $470,000. The credit union received 41 applications for the grants.

The $5,000 grants were awarded to the following nonprofit organizations:

“The pandemic amplified just how much we and our communities rely on these important services, whether they represent education, health care both physical and mental, basic human needs and rights and the arts, as well as ongoing support of our veterans community,” Jeffrey Kash, associate vice president, community relations, said in a written statement. “Tonight’s presentation and community investment in our grantee and scholars is just one part of our Premier Gives Pillar, which just last year provided over 1200 hours of community outreach donated by our employees, and over $500,000 in financial community outreach support and investment.”

Premier Members Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution with more than 77,000 members, $1.7 billion in assets and 17 retail branches.