Fort Collins engineering company joins with Barr Engineering
FORT COLLINS — Barr Engineering Co. and Fort Collins-based Exponential Engineering Co. have joined forces.
Barr, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, has an office in Fort Collins. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EEC provides electric power engineering consulting services to rural electric associations, municipalities, industrial facilities, and more. Barr, an employee-owned company with 1,000 staff spread across multiple U.S. offices, provides integrated engineering and environmental services to a range of industries, including fuels, power, mining, manufacturing, and the public sector, from 14 offices across North America, including in Denver.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the EEC team to Barr,” Ward Swanson, president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Our two organizations share a commitment to going above and beyond to support our clients’ goals. We work hard to build and sustain long-term client relationships through exceptional service and a collaborative approach to projects. Clients of both companies can look forward to both continuity and enhanced service offerings as we join forces to serve their needs.”
The statement also said that EEC’s staff will help Barr meet growing demand for its multidisciplinary power delivery services. Barr continues to invest in transmission permitting and design capabilities to support power utilities and renewable energy developers, as well as assist industrial clients with distributed energy projects. EEC’s expertise centers on substations, transmission and distribution, microgrid, interconnection, protective relay and SCADA design, as well as power-system modeling and analysis.
Tom Ghidossi, EEC’s founder, said the EEC staff will maintain its current projects as the companies merge. “We’ve already partnered with Barr on numerous projects, so we know them well. Our talented team members are joining an organization with a superb reputation and a highly engaged culture,” he said.
“This is the transition we aspired to make as we envisioned the next chapter for our company. We look forward to continuing to serve our valued clients as we become part of Barr.”
EEC will maintain its Fort Collins and Wheat Ridge offices.
