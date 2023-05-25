Fort Collins attorney joins Denver law firm

DENVER — Fort Collins attorney Tracy A. Oldemeyer has joined Denver law firm Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe as a director.

Oldemeyer is a business, litigation, arbitration and telecommunications attorney. She has nearly three decades of experience, and she focuses on matters related to 9-1-1 and telecommunications, civil litigation, commercial litigation and insurance. She practices at the trial and appellate levels in several state and federal courts, as well as before the Federal Communications Commission and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Ireland Stapleton said in its announcement.

“Tracy will provide tremendous value to the firm and its clients. Her extensive legal experience, reputation in and commitment to her community, and in-depth knowledge of Northern Colorado’s business environment make her a terrific addition to the team,” Erica Tarpey, managing director, said in a written statement.

Prior to joining Ireland Stapleton, Oldemeyer was a litigation attorney in the Fort Collins office of Nebraska-based firm Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather LLP. She is the past board chair of the United Way of Larimer County. She’s a graduate of Creighton University, including undergraduate and law programs.

Ireland Stapleton has offices in Denver and Grand Junction.