Dellenbach company buys property south of Fort Collins dealership
FORT COLLINS — A company affiliated with Dellenbach Chevrolet Inc. has purchased a parcel just south of the dealership at 200 W. Foothills Parkway.
The company, D65 LLC, is registered with the Secretary of State to 3111 S. College Ave., the same address as the auto dealership. Michael, Steven, William and Kevin Dellenbach are listed as registered agents for the entity.
The property was sold for $9.25 million by New Vision Holdings LLC, which lists a 8330 Golden Eagle Road address. New Vision lists the Bailey Family Trust and Dorothy Dody as the parties that formed the company. New Vision bought the property in March 2008 for $7 million.
Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse, a restaurant supply business, is located on the property now. The building there is 65,448 square feet and was built in 1974. It sits on 4.17 acres, according to the Larimer County Assessor’s records.
The transaction occurred May 4.
A call to Mike Dellenbach to inquire about the company’s plans was not returned prior to publication time.
