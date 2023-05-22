CYO to host cornhole tournament, brewfest

Colorado Youth Outdoors will host a cornhole tournament in June. Courtesy CYO

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Youth Outdoors will host a cornhole tournament and brewfest on June 3.

The nonprofit will conduct the event from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on that day at the organization’s property at 4927 E. County Road 36 in Fort Collins.

Attendees can either buy entry for two-person teams or buy general admission tickets. The event offers music by DJ Channell; beer from local breweries; wine, hard seltzer and a few mixed drinks. CYO will grill burgers and brats, and there will be cash prizes.

Participants should bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and a tent or awning, the organization said.

Information about the event and access to registration can be found here.