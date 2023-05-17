Business leader wins Colorado Springs mayoral race, shocks GOP

COLORADO SPRINGS — Yemi Mobolade — a non-party affiliated Nigerian immigrant who owns several restaurants, former small business development administrator and former vice president of business retention and expansion for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation — won the Colorado Springs mayor’s race on Tuesday evening, defeating Republican challenger Wayne Williams.

The victory comes as surprise for some political observers in the traditionally conservative El Paso County city. “Just a few years ago it would be hard to imagine someone other than a Republican leading the city,” the Colorado Sun wrote in it’s piece on the election.