Upstate Colorado hires grants professional

GREELEY — Upstate Colorado Economic Development has hired Alison Pegg to serve as the organization’s new grants navigator.

“In this role, Pegg will assist local governments within the region to connect to and secure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other federal grants,” Upstate said in a news release. “With additional federal funding opportunities becoming available, this position helps ensure communities obtain much-needed funding to support local infrastructure.”

Pegg joins from the Weld County Department of Human Services.

“I look forward to learning about the community initiatives and infrastructure needs of the rural communities of Weld and Larimer Counties,” she said in the release. “I am excited to connect them to grant opportunities that will help them accomplish their infrastructure goals.”