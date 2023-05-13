Ziggi’s Coffee holds fundraisers to support mental health

Ziggi’s headquarters at 241 Welker Ave. in Mead. Christopher Wood/BizWest

MEAD — Ziggi’s Coffee’s franchise locations will participate in Mental Health Awareness Month by fundraising for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Revital Colorado.

From May 15-31, Ziggi’s customers may round up their total or donate an additional amount at the time of purchase to support NAMI. Funds raised for NAMI will go to each location’s local state chapter to support NAMI’s efforts locally, including support groups, training, education classes, and advocacy work.

Revital Colorado is a nonprofit organization that provides support and encouragement through a variety of services that revitalize the minds, bodies, and spirits of first responders and their families. On May 20, $1 from every drink sold at Ziggi’s will be donated back to Revital Colorado to support ongoing efforts in combating mental illness among first responders and their families, including group outings, retreats, department training and clinical counseling.

This is the second consecutive year that Ziggi’s has partnered with Revital Colorado to fundraise for their ongoing programming.

“Mental Health is a topic that is deeply personal for many and affects every single community,” Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee, said in a written statement. “As a community-driven company, we are looking to do our part by supporting Mental Health Awareness Month by raising funds for two incredible organizations.

“Engaging with these organizations has opened my eyes to the stigma around mental health and shown me how important these services are to the communities they serve,” Knudsen said. “Everyone should have access to the resources they need to prioritize their mental health.”