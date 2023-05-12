Local brewers shine at World Beer Cup

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project of Loveland was the big winner Wednesday at the World Beer Cup competition, collecting two gold medals and a silver.

The event honored craft brewers from around the world, and the awards were served up during the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville. The competition usually happens every two years, but the Brewers Association, the Boulder-based group that sponsors it, decided last year to make it an annual event.

Judges evaluated 10,213 beers from 2,376 breweries, and Colorado beermakers took home a total of 24 medals, up from 22 last year.

Verboten won gold medals for its winter seasonal Pure Imagination oatmeal stout and Others in Darkness British-style imperial stout, and a silver for its Grow Old With You barleywine.

Fort Collins-based Jessup Farm Barrel House won gold for its wood-aged Ginette and Avery Brewing Co. of Boulder won gold for White Rascal, a Belgian-style witbier.

In the coffee stout or porter category, Uhl’s Brewing Co. in Boulder won a bronze medal.