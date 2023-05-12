$2M renovation begins for Fort Collins senior community
FORT COLLINS – Parkwood Estates, an independent living community owned by Holiday by Atria, has begun a $2 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities. The work is expected to be completed by summer.
When originally built, the layout for Holiday Parkwood Estates at 2201 S. Lemay Ave. focused on community spaces to offer residents an enriching and engaging social life. Improvements for these social spaces are the focus of the renovation, including an expanded fitness room and updated game lounge, living room with library, atrium, dining room and salon.
Other improvements include added A/V capabilities in all common areas, exterior enhancements and energy-efficient lighting.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships and enjoy what inspires them,” said Joseph Koch, general manager of Holiday Parkwood Estates. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
Properties operated by Holiday by Atria include Sugar Valley Estates in Loveland, Greeley Place in Greeley, Highland Trail in Broomfield and Longmont Regent in Longmont.
In June 2021, Louisville, Kentucky-based Atria Senior Living acquired the management-services business of Winter Park, Florida-based Holiday Retirement.
