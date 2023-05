Timnath council OKs small-business incentives

Timnath Town Hall

TIMNATH – The Timnath Town Council has approved a pool of economic incentives for small businesses, especially those along the Harmony Road corridor and in Old Town.

Approved at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the incentives would come through a sales tax rebate, a construction use tax or a reimbursement of building permit fees.