Firm set to renovate Larimer corrections facility
FORT COLLINS – Larimer County commissioners have approved a contract with the Adolphson & Peterson construction firm to renovate the county’s community corrections facility now that the new women’s correctional facility is nearly complete.
According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the new 170-bed facility will open May 24, and some American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be used to help cover the cost of renovations to the existing building.
