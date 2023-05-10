Rocky Mountain resorts again set records for skier visits

LAKEWOOD – Winter-sports resorts in the six-state Rocky Mountain region broke their own record for the second consecutive year with 27.9 million skier visits, according to preliminary figures reported Tuesday by the Lakewood-based National Ski Areas Association at its annual convention in Savannah, Georgia.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the figures are preliminary because some ski areas, including four in Colorado, remain in operation.