Proposed Loveland housing-code changes draw praise

A rendering of the Avenida Loveland. Courtesy McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.

LOVELAND – Proposed changes to Loveland’s housing code that are designed to incentivize more affordable housing options got a generally warm reception Tuesday at a City Council study session.

According to the Loveland Reporter Herald, some council members expressed concerns about provisions mandating varying lot sizes and called for provisions addressing the opportunity for ownership.