Loveland mobile home park sells for $8.5M
LOVELAND — A mobile home park on 57th Street in Loveland has a new owner.
JBG Holdings LLC, a company with a Helena, Montana, corporate address, has sold the park at 605 W. 57th St. to Meadowlark Loveland LLC, a company that lists an address on Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach, California.
The Meadowlark company was registered with the Secretary of State March 27 with Burleigh Brewer as the individual forming the LLC. The property sale occurred a month later on April 28. The 8.42 acre mobile home park sold for $8.5 million, according to Larimer County property records.
The park has 71 units.
The sale is one of several mobile home properties that have sold in recent months. The Cloverleaf community in Fort Collins sold in March for $57 million. Last year, a Dallas company bought four mobile home parks in Fort Collins and Loveland.
