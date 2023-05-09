Old FoCo grocery building to see new life

FORT COLLINS – The long-vacant Emma Malaby Grocery store building in Fort Collins, which was built in 1881 and moved to 313 N. Meldrum St. in 1906, will serve as the first headquarters for a nonprofit local preservation group.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the building was recently donated to Historic Larimer County by its longtime owners, Jim and Carol Burrill, It will serve as the organization’s first headquarters and include a grocery store museum and displays about the building’s history.