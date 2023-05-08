Marshall fire survivors bump up against philanthropy’s limits

LOUISVILLE – Sixteen months after the Marshall fire razed more than a thousand homes and damaged hundreds of others, some survivors are bumping up against the limitations and rules of charity, despite the massive outpouring of donations after Colorado’s most devastating wildfire on record.

According to The Denver Post and the Boulder Reporting Lab, the The Community Foundation Boulder County raised $43.3 million from more than 82,000 donors and sent money flowing back to survivors almost as fast as it came in. However, after that initial push, the foundation pumped the brakes and turned its attention toward longer-term efforts, such as funding those rebuilding on their same lots.