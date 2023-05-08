Marshall fire survivors bump up against philanthropy’s limits
LOUISVILLE – Sixteen months after the Marshall fire razed more than a thousand homes and damaged hundreds of others, some survivors are bumping up against the limitations and rules of charity, despite the massive outpouring of donations after Colorado’s most devastating wildfire on record.
According to The Denver Post and the Boulder Reporting Lab, the The Community Foundation Boulder County raised $43.3 million from more than 82,000 donors and sent money flowing back to survivors almost as fast as it came in. However, after that initial push, the foundation pumped the brakes and turned its attention toward longer-term efforts, such as funding those rebuilding on their same lots.
LOUISVILLE – Sixteen months after the Marshall fire razed more than a thousand homes and damaged hundreds of others, some survivors are bumping up against the limitations and rules of charity, despite the massive outpouring of donations after Colorado’s most devastating wildfire on record.
According to The Denver Post and the Boulder Reporting Lab, the The Community Foundation Boulder County raised $43.3 million from more than 82,000 donors and sent money flowing back to survivors almost as fast as it came in. However, after that initial push, the foundation pumped the brakes and turned its attention toward longer-term…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.