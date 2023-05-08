CSU budget: 4% tuition hike, 5% raise for employees

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University is planning tuition hikes – 4% for undergraduate students and 3% for graduate students – coupled with a 5% increase in compensation for the university’s administrative professionals and faculty.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the CSU System Board of Governors will vote on the school’s proposed $1.44 billion budget for the 2023-24 school year at its next meeting, to be held June 7-9 at the Spur campus in Denver.