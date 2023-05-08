 May 8, 2023

Ball takes on $1B debt offering

BizWest Staff
Ball’s new headquarters will be located at the existing site of the company’s Packaging Office Center at 9343 W. 108th Circle. Courtesy Ball Corp.

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), a Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, is selling $1 billion in senior notes and said Monday morning that it “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $800 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering.

