Ball takes on $1B debt offering

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), a Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, is selling $1 billion in senior notes and said Monday morning that it “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $800 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering.