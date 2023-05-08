Ball takes on $1B debt offering
WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), a Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, is selling $1 billion in senior notes and said Monday morning that it “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $800 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.”
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering.
WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), a Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, is selling $1 billion in senior notes and said Monday morning that it “intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $800 million in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolving credit facility, without a reduction in commitment, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.”
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering.…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.