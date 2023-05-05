Manufacturing  May 5, 2023

Trimble boosts earnings despite modest sales dip

Trimble-Westminster-CO-HQ
Trimble Inc.’s headquarters in Westminster. Courtesy Trimble Inc.

WESTMINSTER — Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which last year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, boosted its bottom line in the first quarter of 2023 despite recording slightly lower year-over-year sales. 

On Wednesday evening, the industrial technology company posted revenues of $915.4 million in the most-recent period, down 8% from the first quarter of 2022. 

Trimbles net income was $128.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $110.3 in the same quarter last year. 

“Our first quarter total revenue and profitability exceeded expectations that we communicated to shareholders in February,” Trimble CEO Rob Painter said in a prepared statement. 

For the full-year 2023, Trimble is projecting sales to be between about $3.84 billion and $3.94 billion.

Trimble’s stock finished trading Thursday at $47.60, up 0.4% on the day.

