PRPA to sponsor NoCo Time Trials

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority will host and sponsor the NoCo Time Trials, a solar and battery model-car competition for middle school students.

The event, open to students from Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park, supports science, technology, engineering and math education, introduces students to the same non-carbon energy technologies being pursued by Platte River and sparks interest in electrical energy education and careers, the wholesale utility said in a press statement.

The competition will also include students from Mead, Erie, Johnstown, Golden, Windsor and Greeley. It will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the north parking lot of Platte River’s headquarters campus at 2003 Danfield Court, Fort Collins.

About 200 students in nearly 90 teams are expected to compete for honors in five award categories. Two students will receive scholarships.