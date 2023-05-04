Lightning eMotors begins production of school buses

Lightning eMotors has orders for about 70 school buses so far and has begun production at its Loveland facility. Courtesy Lightning eMotors

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a manufacturer of medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, has begun production of Type A electric school buses built on the General Motors platform.

Lightning eMotors is the trade name for Lightning Systems Inc.

The company has received initial orders for nearly 70 Type A school buses, which are in production at the 130,000-square-foot facility in Loveland. More than 20 school districts across the country have purchased the buses using state funding and/or the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, which is providing school districts with $5 billion between 2022 and 2026 to incentivize the electrification of school buses. These funds can be stacked with the Inflation Reduction Act commercial vehicle incentive, which gives schools $40,000 per electric vehicle, Lightning said in a press statement.

“Thanks to federal EPA and IRA funding, as well as an increasing number of state-level initiatives, clean school transportation is now truly a nationwide phenomenon,” Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer for Lightning eMotors, said in a written statement. “We’re actively supporting school districts nationally to leverage this opportunity and, as a result, we’re ramping up production and rolling out school buses in communities across the country and are expecting an active sales pipeline.”

“We’ve come a long way since first announcing our collaboration with GM last year to electrify GM-based class 3-6 vehicles for commercial applications, including our ZEV4 school buses,” said Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser. “Working with partners like GM to ramp up production and roll out electric school buses across the U.S. is just another example of how we are leading in commercial vehicle electrification, with more medium-duty electric vehicles on the road than anyone else.”

Lightning has more than 600 electric vehicles on the road.