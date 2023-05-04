Greeley Friday Fest season kicks off this week

The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley Friday Fests will begin earlier this year, with the first one planned for May 5.

“The (Downtown Greeley Promotional) Association voted to start in early May this year. It’s a little earlier than usual and weather can be iffy,” Alison Hamling, association chair, said in a written statement. “But we were already planning a May 5 Cinco de Mayo celebration, so it just made sense to start the whole season with that night.”

The association is made up of all the liquor-license holders near the Ninth Street block downtown. On Friday nights, that Ninth Street Plaza block is leased from the city of Greeley so they can implement the “Go-Cup” service that permits patrons to carry alcoholic beverages on the plaza. The members pay dues to put on a free summer concert series.

“With projected costs reaching almost $100,000 this year, sponsorships are more crucial than ever to keep the series going,” Hamling said. The lineup for the 2023 Friday Fest season can be found on the Downtown Greeley Facebook page.