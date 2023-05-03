Premier Members recognized by Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition

BROOMFIELD — Premier Members Credit Union has received recognition from the Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition as the state’s newest Lactation Friendly Workplace.

Premier Members is the largest credit union in Colorado to participate in the program, and the first to recognize the entirety of their branches. All branches have received certificates with the designation.

Premier Members worked with Boulder County Public Health and Jefferson County Public Health to assess their operations and convert a room of any size into a private space for employees to express breast milk. The teams created what Premier describes as a “Traveling Lactation Kit” that includes a portable pump, furniture, privacy screens, and other amenities. The kits and upgrades to their existing lactation spaces were paid for by mini grants from Advancing Breastfeeding Colorado.

“Knowing that almost two-thirds of new parents stop lactation earlier than they want to because of a lack of support was a significant motivating factor in working with this program,” Garrett Chappell, senior sustainability specialist for Premier Members, said in a written statement. “We have a responsibility as an employer to support our new parents and connect them to the resources they need to ensure their own health, as well as the health of their newborns. This is a key tenant of the social side of Sustainability, and core to our success as an organization.”