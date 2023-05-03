North Range events observe Mental Health Month

North Range Behavioral Health, a nonprofit working with individuals experiencing mental-health or substance-abuse issues, is encouraging people to “Be Kind to Your Mind” during May, designated as Mental Health Month.

The organization is observing Mental Health Month by partnering with local coffee shops to offer 50 free drinks for the first 50 visitors starting at 8:30 a.m. The campaign occurred at The Human Bean locations in LaSalle and Windsor on May 3. Upcoming events include:

The KM Cup, 8110 Colorado Blvd., Suite 2, Firestone, May 17.

The KM Cup, 721 Fourth St., Unit D, Fort Lupton, May 19.

Additionally, Weld Your Mettle, a run designed to strengthen resiliency and raise awareness about mental wellness, will take place May 27. The event includes a 50k, Heavy Marathon, Heavy Half Marathon, and 7k run or ruck, hosted by the run.Windsor Race Series and sponsored in part by North Range Behavioral Health, The Water Valley Co. and High Point Financial Group.

Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Health4Heroes, providing a supportive community, connection, and encouragement, paired with direct, affordable access to local health & wellness services for veterans, first responders, and their families.

Registration and race details can be found at www.weldyourmettleultra.com.