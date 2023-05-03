Colorado Nonprofit Association launches salary survey

Colorado nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the Colorado Nonprofit Association’s 2023 Colorado NonprofitSalary & Benefits Survey.

The survey helps nonprofits set competitive compensation packages and attract and retain people. Nonprofits are encouraged to have their executive director, CEO or human-resources professional take the survey by May 19 to be entered into a drawing to win prizes and receive a 50% discount on the 2023 Colorado Nonprofit Salary & Benefits Survey publication, available this fall. Take the survey here.