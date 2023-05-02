InBank to open full-service branch in Boulder

BOULDER — InBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of InBankShares Corp. (OTCQX: INBC), will open a full-service branch in Boulder and plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception this week to celebrate it.

The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the new branch, 3223 Arapahoe Ave., Suite 102. Representatives from the Boulder and Superior chambers of commerce will attend.

InBank, an independent commercial bank serving the Front Range, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, opened an office in June 2021 at 2505 Walnut St., Suite 200, with a staff of five. In December 2021, it merged with Wiley-based Legacy Bank.

InBank offers a full suite of commercial, business, personal, mortgage and private banking solutions. As of last Dec. 31, it had $1.24 billion in total assets.