AgNext signs partner deal with regional dairy council

FORT COLLINS — A regional dairy council representing 900 farmers in eight states including Colorado has agreed to align with Colorado State University’s AgNext and help support efforts to improve sustainability in animal agriculture.

The dairy council, Dairy MAX, is an affiliation of farmers in Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

AgNext is CSU’s program to guide research in animal health while improving profitability of the ag supply chain. Research focuses on the science of animal agriculture especially as it relates to safety, security and a nutritious food supply.

The alignment between the two entities is the first official commitment of the dairy industry to AgNext programming.

“We are excited to work collaboratively with Dairy MAX and its farmers on the advancement of cutting-edge technology development and innovative management strategies that continue driving the dairy industry toward sustainable outcomes,” Dr. Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, AgNext director, said in a written statement.

As noted in a press statement, “Ensuring the animals receive exceptional care, along with strengthening industry sustainability for future generations, have been dairy farmers’ top priorities for many years. Dairy MAX, a nonprofit regional dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farmers, has utilized various avenues to educate and share this message through farming, education, business development and health and wellness.”

“This collaboration, and our belief and support of the AgNext program, highlights the value Dairy MAX places on the pursuit of knowledge and advancing the sustainability and resiliency of dairy farming,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX’s chief growth officer. “The data and research collected through this program will support protecting the environment for all and ensure a future for dairy farmers to continue providing unmatched nutrition in dairy products with minimal environmental impact.”