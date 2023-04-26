Sweet Sisters Bake Shop takes over former Kim and Jake’s Cakes space in Boulder

Sisters Sydney Klinkerman and Jordan Klinkerman have opened Sweet Sisters Bake shop at 641 S. Broadway. Courtesy Sweet Sisters.

BOULDER — Sisters Sydney Klinkerman and Jordan Klinkerman have opened the aptly named Sweet Sisters Bake Shop in the South Boulder location that was formerly home to Kim and Jake’s Cakes.

The Klinkermans, who worked for five years at Kim and Jakes, bought the bakeshop from its former operators in what the sisters call a “friendly acquisition” to allow Kim Rosenbarger and Jake Rosenbarger to focus on their packaged goods brand Kim and Jake’s Gluten-Free.

“Baking has been our passion for as long as we can remember,” Sydney Klinkerman said in a prepared statement. “We were always trying new recipes and destroying our parents’ kitchen in the process. Once I found the TV show Cake Boss, I watched almost every episode; I knew I wanted to own my own cake shop and thanks to Kim and Jake, that dream has become a reality.”

Sweet Sisters offers “entirely gluten-free products made from scratch in-house, using only the freshest ingredients and recipes identical to those used at Kim and Jake’s Cakes,” the Klinkermans said in a news release.

“We are so fortunate to have Jordan and Sydney take over the cake shop; they are fantastic people who share our values; we couldn’t have asked for better custodians to carry the torch,” Jake Rosenbarger said in a statement.

