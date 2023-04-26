Boulder student apartment complex sells for nearly $1M per unit
BOULDER — The Plaza on Broadway student housing complex at 955 Broadway in Boulder near the University of Colorado sold this month for $37.5 million.
That means the community’s 39 apartments fetched an average of more than $961,000 each.
The seller of the three-story complex built in 2013 was NB The Plaza DST, according to Boulder County real estate records. That holding company is registered to the California address of NB Private Capital, a student-housing focused real estate investment firm that rebranded as Versity Investments in 2021.
The buyer, public records show, was 955 Broadway Boulder LLC, an entity controlled by Georgia-based Landmark Properties, another investment company that specializes in student housing. The Plaza on Broadway, which last changed hands in 2015 for just over $24 million, has two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.
