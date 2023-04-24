Season pass sales help Vail overcome early season disruptions

Total skier visits at Vail-owned resorts were up 6.1% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Courtesy Vail Resorts.

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has seen its 2022-2023 season-to-date skier visits and sales tick up modestly compared to last season, despite weather and travel disruptions during the 2022 holiday season, a period that’s typically critical for Vail’s early season success.

Total skier visits were up 6.1% compared to the prior year season-to-date period,

lift ticket revenue was up 4.0%, ski school revenue was up 26.4% and dining revenue was up 35.3%.

Improved performance was driven in part by favorable late-season conditions at many of Vail’s resort areas, and the company said it has bounced back from its pandemic-era staffing crisis.

“Our strong season pass sales results, prior to the start of this season, significantly mitigated the negative impacts from weather and peak holiday travel disruptions, highlighting the stability created by our advance commitment strategy,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said.