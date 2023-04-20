Velodrome under contract again with resurrection planned

ERIE — Bike enthusiasts hope to resurrect the long-dormant Boulder Valley Velodrome as a training ground for competitive cyclists and a hub for community events.

BVV Holdings LLC, a company formed April 3 with David Simons of Louisville listed with the Secretary of State as the registered agent, is under contract to buy the 250-meter facility. It has been owned since 2010 by Boneshaker LLC of Boulder. Frank McAuliffe Banta is the registered agent of that company.

Team Colorado Cycling, a nonprofit organization, will operate the facility, according to a press statement from BVV Holdings.

The red-walled velodrome has been closed to the public for more than three years.

“The list of needed repairs is long and expensive, but we are passionate about meeting the demand that exists for a cycling track of this caliber and its potential as a hub for family-friendly activities like ride-in movies, concerts, festivals and food trucks,” Todd Stevenson of Team Colorado Cycling said in a written statement. “Our first step is to tap into community support to help pay for needed repairs with the goal of re-opening full-time with weekly racing and other events starting early this summer.”

Crews are working to repair the plywood track, and operators hope to have fresh coats of paint applied in time for the track’s re-opening.

Repairs to the Boulder Valley Velodrome are underway. Courtesy Boulder Valley Velodrome/OnSight Public Affairs.

“Natural disasters and the pandemic delivered a one-two punch that made it next-to-impossible for this facility to meet its potential as a magnet for cyclists and a hub for community activity, but we think the time is right to resurrect this as a world-class cycling track,” said Cari Higgins, a member of the group that has agreed to buy the velodrome from its original owners. Higgins is a former national champion track cyclist and chair of the USA Cycling Board of Directors.

“We are confident that the cycling community will rally to the cause and that this venue can once again host recreational and elite cyclists — whether they entertain Olympic dreams or simply feel the need for speed,” Higgins said.

The velodrome, which opened in 2015, was the brainchild of Banta and Doug Emerson, owner of University Bikes in Boulder. The pair first put it on the market in 2017. In October 2019, the velodrome was under contract with buyers who planned to demolish it. Higgins and other cycling enthusiasts worked out a last-minute deal to buy the property and save the track, but it later fell through as a result of the lockdown and financial pinch from the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Team Colorado Cycling has launched a gofundme campaign with the aim of raising at least $75,000 to help pay for repairs and improvements. Among them: Stripping chipped and faded paint from the track surface; board-by-board repair and replacement; raising sections of concrete that have settled; and repainting the structure inside and out, the organization said in its press statement. Additional improvements include landscaping and general cleanup; repairing and tuning the facility’s bike fleet; and opening a new rider lounge, as well as a stretching and workout area. Contributions are tax deductible.

The Boulder Valley Velodrome is on the west side of County Line Road at the southern end of the planned Erie Town Center.

“The Erie Town Center is envisioned as nearly 400 acres combining mixed-use development with parks and open space, and the reactivation of the Boulder Valley Velodrome will help us meet the vision for creating a unique and thriving community center,” Erie Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming said in a written statement.

The Boulder Valley Velodrome is one of four, international-standard 250-meter tracks in the U.S. It is one of just two wood tracks of that length in the U.S. The other, in Carson, California, will host track cycling events in the 2028 Summer Olympics. As such, the facility has long held promise as a high-altitude training ground for current and future stars of the sport, the organization said.

“The passion for cycling in Colorado is among the best in the country, if not the world,” said Makala Jaramillo, an emerging star from Colorado on the junior cycling circuit with Team USA and Sonic Boom Racing. “By restoring the Boulder Valley Velodrome we can bring new people to the sport and develop the next generation of cycling legends from the United States.”

Operators have planned a public open house at the track from 2-5 p.m. on May 6.