Sierra Space forms partnership to develop space suits, inflatable modules
LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. is partnering with Delaware-based ILC Dover LP to develop space suits and inflatable modules for SSC’s Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.
“The collaboration is an important step toward building commercial space stations and other critical infrastructure that enable humans to live in space for extended periods of time,” Sierra Space said in a news release.
ILC Dover will provide the softgoods in the joint endeavor.
“We are thrilled to partner with Sierra Space as part of the next era of space exploration and the emerging commercial space economy,” ILC Dover CEO Corey Walker said in the release. “As a leading solutions provider in the space industry, our collaboration with Sierra Space highlights the strength of ILC Dover’s heritage and the demand for our market leading technologies in the rapidly changing space economy. It will soon be a reality for more humans to visit and work in space, and our team looks forward to this innovation’s potential impact on humanity that will come from enabling more research to be completed in low-Earth orbit.”
