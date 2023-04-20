Good Day Pharmacy takes over Prospect Apothecary

LONGMONT — Loveland-based Good Day Pharmacy acquired Prospect Apothecary in Longmont this month, adding a sterile compounding lab and a seasoned sterile compounding pharmacy team to its holdings.

“Sterile compounding is necessary for compounded prescriptions that require preparation in a sterile environment and is used for formulations that are applied in the eye, injectables, and IV drugs,” Good Day said in a news release. “This opens up a new market and allows the Good Day team to collaborate with both human and veterinary providers that prescribe sterile compounds.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Good Day said the Prospect Apothecary team of pharmacists will remain on board.

Prospect Apothecary was founded in 1992 by James Snody.

“We’re excited to expand into the sterile compounding arena and partner with medical professionals in Colorado seeking this service for their patients,” Good Day chief operating officer Joseph Poling said in the release. “This incredible opportunity came to us through the passionate and visionary James Snody, who saw tremendous value and potential in our company’s reputation to grow and expand his business. We’re grateful for this opportunity.”