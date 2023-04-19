Stem partners with space company with new cider

Capstone is the new Stem Ciders product created with space in mind. Courtesy Stem Ciders

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette cider production company may have its roots firmly in terra firma but it has its eyes on the stars.

Stem Ciders’ newest experimental cider release is “one small step for cider, and one giant leap for cider-kind,” the company said in a press release. It will produce Capstone, an experimental hoppy cider with raspberry and Meyer lemon, that it created in collaboration with Advanced Space LLC. The Westminster-based aerospace company, which owns and operates the CAPSTONE mission, was among the earliest successful launches supporting NASA’s Artemis missions. The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, is a mission to better understand the characteristics of the future orbit of the lunar Gateway, which will support returning humans to the Moon.

Stem Ciders forged the collaboration to draw awareness to the work that Advanced Space is doing in lunar exploration and to celebrate the company’s microwave-sized satellite, which has many partners connected to the state of Colorado, Stem said in the release.

“We are so thrilled to collaborate with our nearby neighbors at Stem Ciders to celebrate the first commercial CubeSat to operate at the Moon,” Rex Laceby, chief of staff at Advanced Space, said in a written statement. “In addition to creating such a unique, pioneering cider, we hope that CAPSTONE can help to better educate Coloradans about the advancements we’re making to enable the future of space exploration.”

“We wanted to make a fun experimental cider that also mirrored Advanced Space’s ability to problem solve while pushing boundaries as a relatively small organization,” said Patrick Combs, director of liquids for Stem Ciders.

In that spirit of innovation, Combs and the Stem Ciders team sought to replicate elements of the Hazy IPA beer style, in cider form.

CAPSTONE will debut at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, the conference for space professionals taking place today at The Broadmoor Hotel. After today, CAPSTONE will be available in cans from all Stem Ciders locations and via Vinoshipper to 38 states beginning Thursday.